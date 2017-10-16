East Texas roadwork for the week of Oct. 16

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Oct. 16, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue base repairs on FM 2267 and FM 19. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 New Lane Construction Project
As work continues in the existing northbound lanes to place surface hot mix other work is underway at the FM 645 intersection including placing topsoil, permanent seeding and illumination. Motorists are urged to watch for trucks entering and exiting the traffic flow. Daily lane closures are possible at the transition from the existing northbound travel lanes to the southbound lanes in Tucker. The project is expanding a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.
SH 19 Widening Project
Work continues to widen the northbound lanes by adding shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph. Expect delays and multiple lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
Work is winding down on County Road (CR) 458 with the roadway expected to open this week. Until it opens, only local traffic has access between Beaver Creek and CR 459 and from Beaver Creek to FM 2330. The contractor anticipates closing County Road 2418 on Tuesday, October 17 to start that bridge replacement project.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to overlay FM 1819 four miles west of US 69 in Wells. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening through Wells
Work to install culverts and build a detour is ongoing. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts to traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project
Cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures for the duration of the project when construction equipment is near the travel lanes. The speed limit is reduced along project limits.
FM 22 Safety Treatment Project
Drainage work continues on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct seal coat work on FM 349 between FM 2276 and FM 2087. Seal coat will also be applied on FM 2275 between FM 3272 and FM 1845. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
Turn Lanes Project
The contractor is working on drainage on Loop 281 at the Hollybrook Drive intersection as work continues to add turn lanes on Loop 281. The inside lanes of the loop will be closed at Hollybrook Drive. The project consists of earthwork, base, asphaltic concrete pavement (ACP) surface, signing and pavement markings.
SH 149 at Sabine River
• Limits: SH 322 to approximately one half mile north of the Sabine River Bridge
• Contractor: Gibson and Associates
• Cost: $3.1 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018
No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of constructing new rails and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.
US 80 Widening in Gladewater
Storm sewer work is ongoing on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. Motorists can expect delays and lane closures during this work.
Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road
Storm sewer installation and cement treating base material is ongoing with traffic reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple traffic phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.
FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)
Hot mix applications continue as does pouring curb and gutter, installing bridge rails, and sidewalks. The project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay work on SH 334 and FM 315S. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19 Widening Project
The contractor is working to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures can be expected with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)
Work continues to widen structures on the old roadway near Baxter and Larue. Anticipate construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway throughout the work day. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)
Hot mix is being applied on the west end of Horseshoe Lake for the westbound travel lanes. Construction of the culvert headwalls is ongoing. Base work is also ongoing in the westbound travel lanes from Poynor Road north to the tie-in for the existing roadway just east of Shady Lane. A short stretch of CR 4401 is permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 is open with access from CR 4354/Camp Rd.
This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)
The contractor is installing drainage box culverts and maintaining storm water control measures throughout the project limits. Earth and culvert wing wall work and flex base operations are ongoing along with hot mix asphalt application from County Road 301 to County Road 303. Lane closures are possible on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to apply a hot mix overlay on FM 1251 from FM 3231 to the Panola County line. Expect one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 43 Overlay Project
No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes applying an asphalt overlay, base repairs, applying new striping, and installing new metal beam guard fence.
ADA Ramp Installations
Sidewalks and ramps are being installed on Business 79 and Business 64 in Henderson. Expect outside lane closures in alternating directions as the work progresses. Delays are possible. Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on FM 1252 with a second crew performing ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 64E Resurfacing Project
• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
• Cost: $3.6 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017
Night time mill and inlay operations continue through the week. The project consists of making repairs to the curb and gutter across from Brookshire’s on SH 64 just east of Loop 323 and placing a new surface from Loop 323 to Chapel Hill.
SH 64W Resurfacing Project
• Limits: From Loop 323 to 0.7 miles west of FM 724
• Contractor: IOC Company of Edinburg, TX
• Cost: $1.7 million
• Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017
Cleanup operations have begun on this project from Loop 323 to just past Tyler Pounds Airport. Expect lane closures and possible delays.
SH 31E Widening Project
Cleanup activities are underway on this job. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.
SH 31E Overlay Project
Cleanup work is slated to start on this project where a Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface has been applied. Expect lane closures.
US 271 Mill and Inlay Project
No work is planned for this night time project that consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping. When work resumes it will be conducted between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Spur 248 Widening Project
The contractor is conducting work on the embankment and drainage structures on the north side of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.
I-20 Resurfacing Project
Pavement repairs continue in the westbound lanes. This project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and installing upgrades to the metal beam guard fence along this stretch of I-20.
Turn Lanes Project
Night work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday evenings at US 69 and South Town Drive to remove the concrete curb and gutter and backfill the existing pavement. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.
The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes, and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work will be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.
Tyler State Park
• Limits: Inside Tyler State Park
• Cost: $1.2 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017
Work continues on areas inside the park. Check the park website for public notifications.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to address drainage issues on various roadways around the county. Expect lane closures at work locations with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project
With traffic moved to the detour, concrete pavement work is being conducted on the westbound frontage road. Driveway work will begin mid-week along the frontage road. The contractor is rebuilding the service road. Motorists can expect minimal delays. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. Phase II started with demolishing the old service road.
I-20 Safety Work
The contractor is working in the eastbound outside lane from the Kaufman County line moving eastward on this project that includes upgrading the Metal Beam Guard Fence and mow strip. Expect lane closures during this work.
SH 243 Widening Project
Structure work is being conducted on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
The contractor is widening structures on this new project. This phase of work will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
The contractor is conducting structure work which will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.
FM 314 Widening Project
The contractor is installing flex base and rip-rap, and shaping ditches on the section five miles south of I-20. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.
FM 1256 Widening Project
No work is scheduled for the week on this project to widen the roadway.
FM 1861 Project
No work is planned for the week on this project.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct base repairs on SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
Driveway and cross-culvert pipe extension work continues on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
• Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties
- Guardrail and Sign Maintenance: Throughout the week in all three counties
- Tree Removal: In Gregg and Smith counties
- Luminaire Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday in all three counties
- Lane Closures: Van Zandt County all week – eastbound from the Kaufman County line to SH 64.
