Trial for Longview hospital stabbing spree suspect continued

The trial for the man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital has been continued.

Kyron Templeton is charged with capital murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Charles tells KLTV the trial was continued because Templeton is currently incompetent to stand trial.

Templeton was found incompetent in August, and is still awaiting an open bed in the state hospital.

Templeton is accused of fatally stabbing nurse Gail Sandidge and 82-year-old Harris Teel, who was a patient at the ambulatory surgery center at Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Three other people were wounded in that attack.

The trial will be postponed until Templeton is ruled competent to stand trial.

