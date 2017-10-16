Longview hospital stabbing spree suspect scheduled for Monday trial

The man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital is due in court Monday.

Kyron Templeton is charged with capital murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The trial for Templeton is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., according to Gregg County judicial records.



Templeton is accused of fatally stabbing nurse Gail Sandidge and 82-year-old Harris Teel, who was a patient at the ambulatory surgery center at Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Three other people were wounded in that attack.

