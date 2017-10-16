Monday weather: Cooler, drier air moves in with highs in the 70s

Cooler and drier air continues to influence our weather thanks to Sunday's cold front. High pressure to the northwest is helping to continue the northern flow of air into East Texas.

Temperatures will be cool this morning, so be sure to have a jacket as you head out the door. Sunshine will be abundant today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be even cooler. It will be a chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s.

The wind direction will shift back to a southerly direction midweek. By Thursday, temperatures will be back into the 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds at the end of the work week and during the weekend. Small rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.

