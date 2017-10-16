Monday weather: Cooler, drier air moves in with highs in the 70s

Longview Police Department is investigating more than 60 criminal mischief incidents. Police say the majority of the incidents occurred early Monday morning. The police department released a statement about the incidents, saying: "The suspects spent a large portion of their time driving and shooting out windows of vehicles parked outside of residences. They have done extensive damage, as seen in the pictures, to multiple vehicles and we need help identifying the suspects. Greg...More >>
Longview Police Department is investigating more than 60 criminal mischief incidents. Police say the majority of the incidents occurred early Monday morning. The police department released a statement about the incidents, saying: "The suspects spent a large portion of their time driving and shooting out windows of vehicles parked outside of residences. They have done extensive damage, as seen in the pictures, to multiple vehicles and we need help identifying the suspects. Greg...More >>
An ETX man, charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant has been indicted.More >>
An ETX man, charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant has been indicted.More >>
An ETX man was arrested on Saturday after police say he struck his disabled female cousin with a baseball bat.More >>
An ETX man was arrested on Saturday after police say he struck his disabled female cousin with a baseball bat.More >>
Police have identified a man who was found shot multiple times at a home in Longview.More >>
Police have identified a man who was found shot multiple times at a home in Longview.More >>