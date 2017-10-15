Victim identified in Longview shooting

Neighbors say Johnson was a familiar face, and had frequent visitors at all hours.

"At that house there was trafficking going on all through the night ever since we've lived here," said one neighbor.

None of the neighbors say they heard gunshots coming from the area at the time.

"We didn't hear anything that went on. The officer sitting in the back yard said there have been a shooting, and we didn't hear anything," said another neighbor.

Police have little information as to what happened, or who was involved and need witnesses to come forward.

"What we know for fact is that there is always somebody else out there that has seen or heard actually what did transpire. Somebody out there has an idea of what occurred," McCarter says.

Longview police are asking that anyone who saw anything connected with the shooting, to call them or crime-stoppers.

