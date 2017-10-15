Victim identified in Longview shooting

An ETX man, charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant has been indicted.More >>
An ETX man was arrested on Saturday after police say he struck his disabled female cousin with a baseball bat.More >>
Police have identified a man who was found shot multiple times at a home in Longview.More >>
The man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital is due in court Monday.More >>
