Victim identified in Longview shooting

Police have identified a man who was found shot multiple times at a home in Longview.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Longview police were called to the 1200 block of Annette Drive.

Police say a man was in the home with several gunshot wounds. Police were alerted to a shooting victim at the home with the call coming from the residence.

"It was actually somebody in the house. We were dispatched to a shooting call at that location, when the officers arrived they found one individual inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds" said Longview police Sargent Shame McCarter.

When officers arrived they found 22-year-old Nicholas Johnson in the house, shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Neighbors say Johnson was a familiar face, and had frequent visitors at all hours.

"At that house there was trafficking going on all through the night ever since we've lived here," said one neighbor.

Among several neighbors that we talked with, strangely none of them say they heard anything like gunshots coming from the area at the time.

"We didn't hear anything that went on. The officer sitting in the back yard said there have been a shooting, and we didn't hear anything," said another neighbor.

But police have little information as to what happened, or who was involved and need witnesses to come forward.

"What we know for fact is that there is always somebody else out there that has seen or heard actually what did transpire. Somebody out there has an idea of what occurred," McCarter says.

Longview police are asking that anyone who saw anything connected with the shooting, to call them or Crime Stoppers.



