One hundred bales of hay go up in Smith County fire

Fire engines from Arp and Chapel Hill put out a large grass and hay fire north of Highway 64 Sunday.

The fire happened in a pasture along County Road 246, and according to scanner reports there were at least one hundred bales of hay lost in the fire.

Smoke could be seen for miles, and no injuries were reported with the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

