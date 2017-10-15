Police identify child killed by vehicle in Tyler parking lot - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Police identify child killed by vehicle in Tyler parking lot

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
Bystanders watch as police and EMS work the scene in the Liberty Arms apartment complex. (Source: KLTV) Bystanders watch as police and EMS work the scene in the Liberty Arms apartment complex. (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police identified the two-year-old killed Sunday afternoon by a moving vehicle in the parking lot of the Liberty Arms apartment complex as Braylon Lee.

The department says the driver of the vehicle was moving slowly through the parking lot, and "unaware that Lee had suddenly [run] out in front of her vehicle." Police have determined the driver was not at fault.

From the Tyler Police Department:

The child that was struck by a vehicle today is identified as Braylon Lee, age 2.  Investigators determined that the driver who was driving slowly in the parking lot due to children in the area, was unaware that Lee had suddenly ran out in front of her vehicle.  Investigators have determined that the driver was not at fault in this tragic accident. 

    •   
