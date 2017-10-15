Kilgore Taco Bueno closes after fire damage - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Kilgore Taco Bueno closes after fire damage

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

According to the Kilgore Fire Marshal Mark Henderson, a fire caused damage to a Taco Bueno restaurant. 

The fire reportedly started outside the building and crawled up the wall. 

Minimal damage resulted from the fire, but the restaurant will remain closed Sunday. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to the fire marshal.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Longview hospital stabbing spree suspect scheduled for Monday trial

    Longview hospital stabbing spree suspect scheduled for Monday trial

    Monday, October 16 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-10-16 10:35:31 GMT

    The man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital is due in court Monday.

    More >>

    The man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital is due in court Monday.

    More >>

  • Victim identified in Longview shooting

    Victim identified in Longview shooting

    Sunday, October 15 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-10-16 03:46:58 GMT
    Neighbors say Johnson was a familiar face, and had frequent visitors at all hours. "At that house there was trafficking going on all through the night ever since we've lived here," said one neighbor. None of the neighbors say they heard gunshots coming from the area at the time. "We didn't hear anything that went on. The officer sitting in the back yard said there have been a shooting, and we didn't hear anything," said another neighbor. Police have little...More >>
    Neighbors say Johnson was a familiar face, and had frequent visitors at all hours. "At that house there was trafficking going on all through the night ever since we've lived here," said one neighbor. None of the neighbors say they heard gunshots coming from the area at the time. "We didn't hear anything that went on. The officer sitting in the back yard said there have been a shooting, and we didn't hear anything," said another neighbor. Police have little...More >>

  • Police identify child killed by vehicle in Tyler parking lot

    Police identify child killed by vehicle in Tyler parking lot

    Sunday, October 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-10-16 02:39:42 GMT
    Bystanders watch as police and EMS work the scene in the Liberty Arms apartment complex. (Source: KLTV)Bystanders watch as police and EMS work the scene in the Liberty Arms apartment complex. (Source: KLTV)

    The department says the driver of the vehicle was moving slowly through the parking lot, and "unaware that Lee had suddenly [run] out in front of her vehicle."

    More >>

    The department says the driver of the vehicle was moving slowly through the parking lot, and "unaware that Lee had suddenly [run] out in front of her vehicle."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly