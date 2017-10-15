Kilgore Taco Bueno closes after fire damage

The man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital is due in court Monday.More >>
The man accused in the 2013 fatal stabbing spree at a Longview hospital is due in court Monday.More >>
The department says the driver of the vehicle was moving slowly through the parking lot, and "unaware that Lee had suddenly [run] out in front of her vehicle."More >>
The department says the driver of the vehicle was moving slowly through the parking lot, and "unaware that Lee had suddenly [run] out in front of her vehicle."More >>
According to the Kilgore Fire Marshal, Mark Henderson, a fire has caused damage to a Taco Bueno restaurant. The fire reportedly started outside the building and crawled up the wall. Minimal damage resulted from the fire, but the restaurant will remain closed today. The cause of the fire is under investigation according to the fire marshal. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
According to the Kilgore Fire Marshal, Mark Henderson, a fire has caused damage to a Taco Bueno restaurant. The fire reportedly started outside the building and crawled up the wall. Minimal damage resulted from the fire, but the restaurant will remain closed today. The cause of the fire is under investigation according to the fire marshal. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A toddler was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Tyler at the 2600 block of North Broadway at Liberty Arms apartments. Witnesses said that the toddler was a boy. The toddler has died, and the Tyler Police Department is on the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights ReservedMore >>
A toddler was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Tyler at the 2600 block of North Broadway at Liberty Arms apartments. Witnesses said that the toddler was a boy. The toddler has died, and the Tyler Police Department is on the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights ReservedMore >>