Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Tyler parking lot - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Tyler parking lot

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A toddler was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Tyler at the 2600 block of North Broadway at Liberty Arms apartments.

A press release by the Tyler Police Department stated that a two-year-old black male died at the scene.

Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, tells KLTV that the name of the child is being withheld pending notification of family. 

Investigators will interview the driver of the vehicle at the police department.

This incident is still under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

