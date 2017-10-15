Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Tyler parking lot

The department says the driver of the vehicle was moving slowly through the parking lot, and "unaware that Lee had suddenly [run] out in front of her vehicle."

Bystanders watch as police and EMS work the scene in the Liberty Arms apartment complex. (Source: KLTV)

Police identify child killed by vehicle in Tyler parking lot

A toddler was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Tyler at the 2600 block of North Broadway at Liberty Arms apartments.

A press release by the Tyler Police Department stated that a two-year-old black male died at the scene.

Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, tells KLTV that the name of the child is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators will interview the driver of the vehicle at the police department.

This incident is still under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

