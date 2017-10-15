Longview crews responding to report of structure fire

Over a year has passed since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant, vanished under mysterious circumstances. Sheryia Grant disappeared August 2016 from Kilgore. Although suspects have been arrested and charged, the family is still haunted by not truly knowing what happened to her. For over a year the Grant family of Kilgore has been waiting for information on the location of their missing loved one. "What's nagging us right now is, where is ...