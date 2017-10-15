Longview police investigating homicide

Police are searching for leads after a man was shot multiple times in a Longview home. Police say he later died from his injuries.

About 1:34 a.m. Sunday, Longview Police Department officers were called to the 1200 block of Annette Dr. in Longview in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man in the house who had been shot multiple times. The man was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

LPD says the case is an active investigation and detectives are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police department at 903-237-1170 or call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.