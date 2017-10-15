Longview police investigating homicide

The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a house in the early morning of October 15, 2017.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a house in the early morning of October 15, 2017.More >>
Over a year has passed since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant, vanished under mysterious circumstances. Sheryia Grant disappeared August 2016 from Kilgore. Although suspects have been arrested and charged, the family is still haunted by not truly knowing what happened to her. For over a year the Grant family of Kilgore has been waiting for information on the location of their missing loved one. "What's nagging us right now is, where is ...More >>
Over a year has passed since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant, vanished under mysterious circumstances. Sheryia Grant disappeared August 2016 from Kilgore. Although suspects have been arrested and charged, the family is still haunted by not truly knowing what happened to her. For over a year the Grant family of Kilgore has been waiting for information on the location of their missing loved one. "What's nagging us right now is, where is ...More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 7.More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 7.More >>
Firefighters and Texas DPS troopers are at the scene of a wreck south of FM 850.More >>
Firefighters and Texas DPS troopers are at the scene of a wreck south of FM 850.More >>