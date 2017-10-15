Longview police identify Sunday morning homicide victim, continu - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview police identify Sunday morning homicide victim, continue to look for suspect

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Nick Johnson (Source: Facebook) Nick Johnson (Source: Facebook)
Police have identified a man who was shot multiple times in a Longview home. 

Nicholas Trevion Johnson, 22, of Longview, was in a home Sunday when police say he was shot. They confirm that he later died from his injuries.

About 1:34 a.m. Sunday, Longview Police Department officers were called to the 1200 block of Annette Dr. in Longview in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found Johnson in the house, and they saw that he had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

LPD says the case is an active investigation and detectives are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police department at 903-237-1170 or call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    •   
