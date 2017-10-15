Longview police identify Sunday morning homicide victim, continue to look for suspect

According to the Kilgore Fire Marshal, Mark Henderson, a fire has caused damage to a Taco Bueno restaurant. The fire reportedly started outside the building and crawled up the wall. Minimal damage resulted from the fire, but the restaurant will remain closed today. The cause of the fire is under investigation according to the fire marshal. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A toddler was reportedly struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Tyler at the 2600 block of North Broadway at Liberty Arms apartments. Witnesses said that the toddler was a boy. The toddler has died, and the Tyler Police Department is on the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights ReservedMore >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a house in the early morning of October 15, 2017.More >>
Over a year has passed since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant, vanished under mysterious circumstances. Sheryia Grant disappeared August 2016 from Kilgore. Although suspects have been arrested and charged, the family is still haunted by not truly knowing what happened to her. For over a year the Grant family of Kilgore has been waiting for information on the location of their missing loved one. "What's nagging us right now is, where is ...More >>
