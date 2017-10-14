Sheryia Grant's family still searching

Over a year has passed since an East Texas woman, who was 8 months pregnant, vanished under mysterious circumstances.

Sheryia Grant disappeared August 2016 from Kilgore.

Although suspects have been arrested and charged, the family is still haunted by not truly knowing what happened to her.

For over a year the Grant family of Kilgore has been waiting for information on the location of their missing loved one.

"What's nagging us right now is, where is Sheryia and the baby?," stated Sheryia Grant's grandmother, Arnita Grant.

In March, 28-year-old Allen Lamont Sutton and 24-year-old Laneshia Young, both of Overton, were indicted on two counts of tampering with physical evidence, a human corpse, in connection with Sheryia's disappearance.

Sheryia's grandmother also stated, "I'm more than happy that they have arrested suspects, but it's still not peace for the family."

The family has not been told what information police had to lead to that charge.

"They haven't given me that information either. What exactly did you find? That's a question that I need to be answered," says Arnita.

The family is still offering a reward for information leading to the discovery of where Sharyia disappeared.

"The reward still stands. Could you please come forward to help us find her body. Someone knows where her body is. I'm not giving up until I get the answer to everything I need to know," declared Arnita.

The family is urging anyone with information to contact the Kilgore police department. A 10-thousand dollar reward is still offered for information leading to the discovery of Sheryia's whereabouts.

