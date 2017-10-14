Aviation Museum hosts fly/Drive in event with WWII planes

Planes on display at the Historical Aviation Memorial Museum's Fly/Drive in event. (Source:KLTV News Staff)

Tyler residents had the opportunity to get an up close experience with World War II planes today.

This afternoon, the Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, located at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, held a Fly/ Drive in.

The event featured older model planes from the World War II era and on, as well as antique and military vehicles.

The Commemorative Air Force was also at today's event, offering rides in an open cockpit airplane.

The museums president, Louis Thomas, says, that today's proceeds will go back into the museum so they can continue to grow their collection.

“That’s our aviation history,” says Thomas. “We want people to appreciate these older airplanes and then come in our museum and look at our memorabilia and our displays of the history of aviation, we start with beginning of flight and we go through the space age."

More information on the museum, and the next Fly/Drive in can be found on their website.

