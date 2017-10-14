Residential Fire in Longview under investigation

A residential fire was confirmed in Longview Saturday.

According to Fire Marshal Kevin May, fire crews arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Gay Street around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The home was destroyed in the fire.

Four firefighters received minor injuries. Two were treated at the scene, and the other two were treated at a hospital.

A woman and three children were displaced from the home, uninjured and staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

