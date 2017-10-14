DPS, Chapel Hill firefighters on scene of two-motorcycle wreck in Smith County

Firefighters and Texas DPS troopers are at the scene of a wreck south of FM 850.



According to DPS officials, the wreck is between two motorcycles. It occurred on FM 3226, south of FM 850 in the county.



Chapel Hill Fire Department is responding, along with DPS. There are unknown injuries. Some roadways in the area of this wreck are being closed until the scene is cleared.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.