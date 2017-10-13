Gresham Barn Sale's fall event draws East Texans looking for treasures, inspiration

The Gresham Barn Sale is a fun event that takes place three times a year in East Texas, and it has legions of fans across the area.

Mobile users: View photos from the barn sale by clicking here

The barn sale is the brainchild of East Texan Jodi Tjoelker Miller. Her parents, husband and daughter all help her put in the blood, sweat and tears such a large endeavor requires. The barn is filled with goods gathered by Jodi and family, as well as a number of vendors who come to the barn and the tents outside it with everything from vintage lawn furniture and art to handpainted furniture and tools. Some of the proceeds from the barn sale are donated to local ministries.



The barn sale is set inside a barn at 10101 FM 2813, just off of Hwy 69 in South Tyler, in the Flint/Gresham area. The fall event is currently underway, and ends on October 14. The Christmas Sale will place on November 9-11, in the same location.



Whether you're a do-it-yourselfer who is looking for inspiration, a treasure hunter looking for something to add to a collection, or just want a new adventure on Saturday and enjoy wandering around out in the country, then head to the barn sale and have a look around.

Copyright 2017KLTV. All rights reserved.