Gladewater ISD: Bus #20 involved in wreck, students safe

Police responded to a wreck involving a Gladewater ISD school bus.

The wreck occurred at Gay Avenue and North Post Street, according to an official with the Gladwater Transportation Department.

Gladewater ISD says the department is calling all parents of the children that ride the bus.

The school posted on Facebook that all of the students are safe and will be taken home on bus #62.

KLTV has reached out to police for more information.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.