Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve October 13-19

These organizations work hard to serve those in need in East Texas, whether through feeding people, helping in hospice care, or answering phones. There's something for almost everyone to do!

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Heart to Heart Hospice

We are seeking exceptional volunteers who are willing to provide compassion to those embracing end of life. Direct Care Volunteers provide help through respite care (caregiver relief/ sitting), companionship, and emotional/spiritual support. For more information, contact Carrie Blackwell 903-593-6619

Volunteer Tyler

Are you interested in the City of Tyler’s history? Volunteers are need at the Goodman Museum to assist with tours, events, conservation and research. Information: Yolanda Prince @ (903) 531-1100 or VolunteerTyler@tylertexas.com.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

A non-profit charity affiliated with the AARP needs volunteers to serve as Tax Counselors and Greeters to provide free tax return assistance to the low-medium income taxpayers, especially the elderly. Training will be in December and January. Volunteers are asked to work 4 hours or more each week during the tax season from February 1 to April 15. Register online at http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication or http://www.aarp.org/giving-back, or contact Jim Novy at (903) 581-1809.

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give the gift of time! If you have a heart to help celebrate lives you may have a heart to be one of our “Memory Care Connector” Volunteers. As a “Memory Care Connector” Volunteer you will be trained in the Do’s and Don’ts of basic communication with those who have Dementia. In addition you will learn sensory stimulation, person centered caregiving, and how to nurture positive relationships with those that have Dementia. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication



Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org

North Tyler Developmental Academy

We are in need of office help to answer phones, doing filing and small office jobs. We are growing and are in need of volunteers. Information: Sonja at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: yprince@tylertexas.com