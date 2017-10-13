Burglary suspects arrested after pursuit, locking themselves in house in Smith County

Three suspects were arrested after evading officials in a stolen vehicle.

Earl Nelson Jr. 38, Trinity Driver, 28, and Kendall Durham, 28 have all been arrested and charged.

On Thursday, DPS attempted to stop a 2008 Ford Raptor pickup for speeding in Smith County.

The vehicle evaded the Trooper for several miles before the vehicle came to a stop and all three occupants began evading on foot.

Driver and Durham were able to get away from the Trooper as he was arresting Nelson.

Numerous Troopers and Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and set up a perimeter.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called to the scene. The K-9 Officer was able to track the subjects to a residence located on County Road 2301, which was later learned to be Driver’s residence. Driver refused to exit the residence after several hours of attempted negotiations.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Detectives obtained a search warrant for the search of Driver’s residence and an arrest warrant for Driver.

A SWAT team was called out to the location but Driver still refused to exit the residence. SWAT made entry and took Driver and Durham into custody.

It was later determined that the Ford pickup that Driver was operating was stolen out of the Dallas.

Based on evidence observed during the arrest of Driver and Durham, detectives obtained an evidentiary search warrant for the residence and located numerous firearms and stolen property. Evidence was also located inside of Driver’s residence that linked him to numerous burglaries in surrounding counties.

Driver is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. Additional charges for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon are forthcoming. His bond was set at $100,000 by State District Judge Christi Kennedy of the 241st State District Court.

Kendall Durham is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention. Durham’s bond was set at $2,000.

Earl Nelson, Jr. is charged with Evading Arrest/ Detention. Nelson’s bond has not been set.

The investigation into these individuals is active and ongoing. Additional charges for all individuals are possible in the near future.

