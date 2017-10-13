Burglary suspects arrested after pursuit, locking themselves in house in Smith County

Police responded to a wreck involving a Gladewater ISD school bus.More >>
On October 12, 2017 a Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety - Highway Patrol attempted to stop a 2008 Ford Raptor pickup for speeding in southeastern Smith County.More >>
These organizations work hard to serve those in need in East Texas, whether through feeding people, helping in hospice care, or answering phones. There's something for almost everyone to do!More >>
A van has been involved in a wreck on Hwy 110.More >>
A very warm and humid evening is expected with temps at kick-off in the lower to middle 80s, dropping into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the game. Light southerly wind expected as well.More >>
