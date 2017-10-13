DPS says no children injured in wreck involving daycare van

DPS responded to a two-vehicle wreck, Friday, involving a New Generation Learning Center daycare van.

No children were injured in the wreck, which occurred on Highway 110 in Tyler.

Officials tell KLTV all of the children are safe and are now waiting inside the daycare for their parents to pick them up.

No one has been cited at this time.

It's not clear what caused the wreck. DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

