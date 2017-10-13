Fallen soldier returns home to East Texas

A fallen East Texas soldier’s body arrives home today.More >>
October is here, and local haunted houses are scaring thrill seekers across East Texas. If you are looking for a spooky time, you will not have to go far. There are many attractions to choose from to give you a scare. The Doc Wilkes House of Horrors is a popular haunted house and has been causing goosebumps for 15 years. This haunted house is located in Longview. The attraction is centered around the legend of Doc Wilkes, who haunts the land, and is searching for his nex...
Luminant Press Release: 10/13/17 Decision a Result of Challenging Plant and Market Economics IRVING, Texas — Oct. 13, 2017 — Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST), today announced that it will close two coal-fueled power plants in Central Texas: its two-unit Sandow Power Plant in Milam County and its two-unit Big Brown Power Plant in Freestone County.
One East Texas police department is warning its City residents of the latest scam hackers are doing in order to access their computers.
