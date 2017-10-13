Fallen soldier returns home to East Texas

The body of a fallen soldier returned home to East Texas today.

Army Specialist Alex Missildine's body arrived around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, where he was later escorted out by the Patriot Guard Riders.

Missildine, 20, of Tyler, was killed when he was traveling through the northern Iraqi province of Ninawa when an IED exploded near his convoy.

Missildine was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, when the attack happened at Salah ad-Din Province, north of Baghdad, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Operation Inherent Resolve is the operational name for the joint mission to militarily defeat ISIS.

A service will be held for Missildine Monday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel.

