Tyler police warn residents about recent computer scam

One East Texas police department is warning its city residents of the latest scam hackers are doing in order to access their computers.

The Tyler police department released a statement saying, they received several calls from citizens reporting to have answered a call from someone claiming to work for Microsoft Computers and claiming they need their computer IP address to determine if their computer has viruses.

According to Tyler PD, the caller will act as if they are revising the computer problem and let the victim know they have numerous issues. The suspect will then ask for a credit card number in order to add a virus protection program to clear up the nonexistent viruses.

The police department has included a few warning signs to know if someone is attempting to scam you:

Warning:

1) Do not give your credit card information to an unknown person that has contacted you.

2) Do not give anyone access to your computer that would allow them to access private information on it.

3) Ask for a call back number to allow you to check into the story that they have given to you.

4) This scam is primarily targeting elderly persons who may not think to question the motive.

