Sulphur Springs police searching for suspect in vehicle burglary

The Sulphur Springs Police department is asking the public to help identify the suspect in a vehicle burglary.

The burglary occurred in the area of Colorado Street in Sulphur Springs.

If you recognize the person seen in the video you are asked to contact the police department at 903-885-7602 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.

