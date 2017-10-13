Police responding to wreck involving Hallsville school bus, no injuries

A Hallsville school bus was rear-ended this morning in Longview.

The wreck occurred on Highway 80 at Fredonia Street in Longview and involved Hallsville bus number H2.

According to authorities, the Hallsville bus was carrying handicapped students who were en route to bowl, however, no one was injured.

The driver of the vehicle, who ran into the bus, received a citation for failure to control speed.

The Hallsville ISD Transportation Department also arrived on scene to determine if it was safe to drive. After surveying the bus, it was declared safe to continue driving.

