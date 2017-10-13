ETX woman convicted of killing Brownsboro man sentenced

The East Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a Brownsboro man has been sentenced to prison.

Danna Busby, 55, of Ben Wheeler, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for the death of Wendell Harris, 54.

Harris was found dead in his home from an apparent gunshot wound, in March of 2016, by Brownsboro police. Police were dispatched to the home after Busby went to the police station and confessed that she had shot Harris. Busby still had the weapon in her possession, according to police.

Busby was indicted in June of 2016 for murder.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney, Mark Hall, during her jury trial, the defense tried to prove that Busby acted in act of passion. The jury found her guilty as charged.

Busby was handed her 30-year prison sentence by a judge, Wednesday. She will be eligible for parole after serving half of that sentence. Hall says Busby did get a credit of 343 days for time already served.

Busby is currently in the Henderson County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Corrections.

Related: Brownsboro police identify shooting victim, suspect

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.