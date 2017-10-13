Passenger killed in one-vehicle fatal wreck in Henderson County, driver hospitalized

The passenger in a one-vehicle wreck in Henderson County was killed Thursday, after the vehicle he was traveling in struck a tree.

Austin Dale Boyles, 23, of Grand Saline, was killed.

DPS confirms the wreck occurred just before 6 p.m. on FM-315 just south of CR-4201, 10 miles north of Chandler.

A preliminary crash investigation by DPS reveals that Westin Dale Milliorn, 19, of Grand Saline was driving north on FM-315 and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle he was driving went off the road. Milliorn tried to overcorrect but the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Milliorn was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler in serious condition.

Boyles was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Milton Adams. His body was taken to Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler.

The crash remains under investigation.

