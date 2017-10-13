DPS: Driver identified in Cherokee County fatal crash

The driver of a fatal crash in Cherokee County has been identified.

Laura Songer White, 76, of Wells, was killed on Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m. in a one-vehicle fatal crash, 3.5 miles north of Alto.

The wreck occurred on U.S. 69.

A preliminary crash investigation reveals that White was traveling south on U.S. 69 when the vehicle drifted off the roadway into the west ditch, struck a culvert on a private drive and overturned.

White was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Tony Johnson. her body was taken to O.T. Allen Funeral Home in Alto.

