Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs near 90

We are off to a lucky start this Friday the 13th. The sky is quiet and temperatures are mild this morning. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A southern flow will be light, and highs will reach near 90 degrees. That same southern flow will be in place for Saturday, and it will be another hot one, with highs again close to 90 degrees.The wind direction will shift Sunday with the passage of a cold front. Sunday's cold front will be a big game changer in the forecast. Afternoon highs will drop into the low 80s on Sunday, about a 10-degree difference from Saturday. Rain chances increase, mainly for the first half of the day, and skies become mostly cloudy. After the cold front exits East Texas, we will be left with nice Fall conditions. The next work week kicks off with sunshine and highs in the 70s. The cooler and drier air stays in place for the first half of the week. A southeasterly flow comes back Wednesday, bringing back warmer air into the region, and highs will again be on the rise.

