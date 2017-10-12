NFL player gives back to former ETX high school football team

With the final practice before game day underway, the Whitehouse Wildcats say this week they're extra pumped to step onto the field.



"Some of our mottos is look good...play good,” says Javier Neil, a Whitehouse football player. “So we're hoping to go out there and just play as a team, play as a family."



Adam Cooke, the team's head coach, says former Wildcat and current Kansas City Chiefs football player, Patrick Mahomes, wanted to help with that.



"I text him real quick I said 'Pat, did you sign with Adidas?' He said yeah,” says Cooke. “He said 'I'm going to end up doing something for the boys, too.'"



On Wednesday the rookie quarterback donated new cleats to the entire football team, the same kind he wears in the NFL on Sunday.



"Like the saying little kids in a candy store, it was like that in the locker room,” says Whitehouse football player Jeremiah Johnson. “It was just happy faces all around."



"To them it's a very special thing,” says Cooke. “He walked on this field and played on this field, and he wanted to give back to them."



While the cleats are nice, players say it's the thought that means the most.



"It just feels special to have something that he gave us,” says Neil. “He didn't have to do it, he just thought about us down in Whitehouse."

"You know, Pat’s done a great job of taking the platform that he's been given to really impact those around him,” says Cooke. “I think this is just another fruit of that spirit."

Cooke says the new cleats don't only give the team another reason to play hard, but they are also a form of encouragement.

"It's just about being who you are regardless of if you're in Whitehouse, Texas playing for the Whitehouse Wildcats, or if you're playing for the Kansas City Chiefs," says Cooke.

Mahomes isn't the only former East Texas player who has given back, in August, Baltimore Ravens player Tyus Bowser donated cleats to the players on his high school team at John Tyler.

