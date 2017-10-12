Restaurant Reports: 9 restaurants get top inspection scores

Nine Longview restaurants get top scores in the latest health department inspection period.



Jucy's Taco



2609 Judson road.



No violations, no demerits.



Naranja Dulce



906 North Eastman road.



No violations, no demerits.



Freshii



310 East Hawkins parkway suite 102.



No violations, no demerits.



Chipotle Mexican Grill



415 East Loop 281



No violations, no demerits.



Tacos Goyo



717 Highway 31.



No violations, no demerits.



Fuzzy's Taco Shop



310 East Hawkins parkway.



No violations, no demerits.



Chicken Express





2702 Gilmer road.



No violations, no demerits.



Little Caesars



1809 West Loop 281.



No violations, no demerits.



Panda Express



3082 North Eastman road.



No violations, no demerits.



