Restaurant Reports: 9 restaurants get top inspection scores

Nine Longview restaurants get top scores in the latest health department inspection period.

Jucy's Taco

2609 Judson road.

No violations, no demerits.

Naranja Dulce

906 North Eastman road.

No violations, no demerits.

Freshii

310 East Hawkins parkway suite 102.

No violations, no demerits.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

415 East Loop 281

No violations, no demerits.

Tacos Goyo

717 Highway 31.

No violations, no demerits.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

310 East Hawkins parkway.

No violations, no demerits.

Chicken Express


2702 Gilmer road.

No violations, no demerits.

Little Caesars

1809 West Loop 281.

No violations, no demerits.

Panda Express

3082 North Eastman road.

No violations, no demerits.

