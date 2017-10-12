Fire Ant Festival information

October is here, and local haunted houses are scaring thrill seekers across East Texas. If you are looking for a spooky time, you will not have to go far. There are many attractions to choose from to give you a scare. The Doc Wilkes House of Horrors is a popular haunted house and has been causing goosebumps for 15 years. This haunted house is located in Longview. The attraction is centered around the legend of Doc Wilkes, who haunts the land, and is searching for his nex...