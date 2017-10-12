Fire Ant Festival information - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Fire Ant Festival information

(KLTV) -

This weekend you could be seeing red; fire ant red that is. Yes, it’s time for the 35th Annual Fire Ant Festival in Marshall.
It starts at 7 am with a 5K run and continues throughout the day with the diaper derby, fire ant calling contest and all the things you expect at a festival. The 35th annual festival is Saturday only.

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/FireantFestivalMarshall/

