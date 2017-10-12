Veteran says medications from VA repeatedly lost in the mail

An East Texas woman who is a military veteran of over fifteen years is struggling after her medications have been misplaced in the mail twice over the past six months.

Jill Morehouse receives mail order prescriptions from the VA once a month. Each time, a 240-count bottle of Vicodin. Over the past six months, she says two of those prescriptions never arrived.

The first time, she thought it was an honest mistake, lost somewhere at the post office. “But when the same thing happened twice, to the same medication…” she started to believe the medication was being stolen.

Morehouse says she filed a police report both times and contacted her postmaster at the United States Postal services, but says she was told there was nothing they could do.

We reached out to the USPS and Twana Barber, the Regional Communications Specialist provided us with a statement saying in part, “The Postal Service strives to provide exceptional service to our customers with every delivery, and the vast majority of mail reaches its destination on time, safely and securely. In extremely rare occasions, a package may fail to reach its destination or get damaged in processing. We certainly apologize to this customer for any inconvenience they may have experienced and we are committed to working with them until the matter is resolved to their satisfaction.



Following our story, the USPS has reached out to Morehouse to formally apologize.

According to Morehouse, the VA replaced her medication both times. She also tells us her packages have tracking numbers and require a signature upon arrival.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved