Husband injured in Diana fire dies in Louisiana hospital

The second victim involved in a fatal Diana house fire has died.

According to a spokesperson with University Health Shreveport, James Hogue passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11 around 12:23 a.m.

Hogue was transported to the Louisiana hospital after a fire engulfed the home. His wife 62-year-old Sherri Hogue, died in the fire.

According to authorities, the fire started Thursday, October 5 just after 5 a.m. in the 9600 block of Highway 154 just west of Diana, in Upshur County.

The fire marshal says early indications are that the fire may have started in the kitchen area.

