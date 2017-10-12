Deputies arrest Titus County man accused of attempting to run over woman, stealing vehicle

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a woman in Titus County, and then fleeing when law enforcement pursued him.

Stephen Coker was wanted after allegedly trying to run over the woman who had ended their relationship. Law enforcement pursued Coker through Titus County into Red River County, where he vanished into the woods. However, just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Coker was arrested by Red River County Sheriff's deputies. Titus County Sheriff's Office deputies picked him up and he has been transported back to the Titus County jail.

Previous story:

East Texas investigators called it a case of 'jilted love.' An arrest warrant was issued for Coker, out of Titus County.



Authorities say after trying to run down the woman, Coker led law enforcement on a chase through two counties before vanishing into the woods, and a manhunt ensued.Titus County sheriff's deputies were told by the victim that the suspect attempted to run her over with a truck several times before she ran inside the home.



"She was able to get inside her residence, thinking she would be safe in the residence, however Mr. Coker decided once she went inside her residence,

he drove his vehicle into the residence. He actually drove completely through her house with his truck," says Titus County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chris Bragg.



"We're fortunate this lady's not dead, with him running completely through her home," says Sheriff Tim Ingram.



"She had actually ended the relationship some time ago, but Mr. Coker continues to pursue her. When our deputies arrived there on scene, witnesses told them Mr. Coker had driven into a wooded area. They chased him and lost him in another wooded area," Bragg says.



Coker vanished, then reappeared after deputies say he stole a nearby vehicle.



"They actually pursued him into Red River County. Lost him in Red River County in another wooded area," says Bragg.



Knocking down fences as he fled, Coker drove into a pasture and was able to elude police.



Coker is no stranger to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. They had dealt with him many times connected to domestic violence, they said.



"We've handled him several times. I'm just hoping this time that we can get him in jail and keep him in jail this time," Ingram says.



Coker was last seen in Red River County on County Road 1412.The Titus County Sheriff's Office currently has a warrant on Coker for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.





