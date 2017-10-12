Longview dog found with arrow in its back, police looking for suspect

Longview Police Department and Animal Services are looking for information about the person who shot a dog with an arrow and inflicted him with other forms of abuse.

Police asking for help finding suspect who shot dog with arrow in Longview

Veterenarian Christine Prior looks over a dog shot with an arrow. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Wednesday Longview police and animal control responded to a report of a dog shot with an arrow. The dog was spotted near Rawley Court and Glover Drive by a passing motorist who saw an arrow in its back.

Chris Kemper, Longview Animal Control Supervisor, thinks the dog was shot at close range some time Wednesday with a crossbow.

“He appears to be a wonderful dog which begs the question, why someone would shoot him with a crossbow? We believe that somebody in that neighborhood knows who’s running around with a crossbow shooting things,” Kemper said.

On arrival they say the dog was standing with an arrow sticking out of its back.

“They were able to hold the dog and kind of keep it calm,” Kemper said.

Animal Control requested that Longview Police respond to the scene.

“So that they could open a case,” Kemper explained.

The dog was taken, sitting in the lap of an animal control officer, to the Longview Care and Adoption Center.

“We got everything ready so that as soon as the dog came in the door we were able to provide it the emergency care that it needed,” Kemper stated.

Veterinarian Christine Prior performed surgery and carefully removed the arrow. It was embedded deep in his back.

“About 6 to 8 inches in his body,” Kemper said.

They had to cut the arrow in half to get it out. Fortunately it didn’t have a tip on it, but they found something else inside the dog.

“We found at least one pellet that was clearly identifiable as a pellet in the dog,” Kemper said.

The dog is recovering slowly.

“He’s holding his own and right now he’s alive,” Kemper relayed.

Animal Control and police are determined to find who is responsible.

Kemper also says that as of September 1 any intentional act of animal cruelty is a third degree felony in the state of Texas, and if the perpetrator is found guilty it would mean a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison.

