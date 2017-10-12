Lew's Welding Service serving up products after nearly 90 years

Joe is one of the three partners. (Source: KLTV)

Rising from the dusty pavement of East Erwin Street is a welding shop with a sign that reads "Lew's" in large capital letters. The shop itself has been there since the late '20's, and its workers still crank out project after project decades after the original owner passed.

Inside, there's Ed Williamson, Jeff Hill and Joe Long. Since the 1970's, they've worked in the brick building. Now they're partners with retirement looming.

"It's still years away," Williamson said. "We would like to see the business continue."

