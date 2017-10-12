North Texas Crime Stoppers seeks public help identifying 'Country Boy Bandits' robbery suspects

The North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of the “Country Boy Bandits.”

According to a press release by the FBI Dallas Division, they are seeking public assistance in identifying the robbery suspects, and their driver, who are believed to be responsible for the bank and convenience store robberies in White Settlement, Grapevine and Fort Worth.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says these robberies occurred between June and Sept of 2017.

In each robbery, at least one masked robber entered the building armed with a firearm, demanding money, said the FBI. Authorities add that in three of the six robberies, the weapon was discharged inside of the building.

The robbers are suspected to be armed and dangerous, they are reported to be using a revolver-style pistol, a 45 semi-automatic handgun, a 40 semi-automatic handgun, and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Locations robbed by the “Country Boy Bandits” are as followed:

· June 26 – Valero Gas Station, 9400 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas

· June 29 – First Bank of Texas, 301 E State Highway 114, Grapevine, Texas

· July 10 – Pinnacle Bank, 4313 Wester Center Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas

· August 2 – Wells Fargo Bank, 5322 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas

· August 5 – Chase Bank, 4420 Golden Triangle, Fort Worth, Texas

· September 26 – 7-11 Gas Station, 3300 Western Center, Fort Worth, Texas

The release states the suspects are described to be white males, with at least one of them measuring 5’10”, weighing 180 pounds and blonde hair.

Authorities also say the suspects have used at least three different vehicles in the robberies; a black Chevrolet Tahoe with after-market wheels, a blue Saturn Vue, and a Black Dodge Ram pickup with a silver toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous. For additional photos and information, please visit https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2017-09-28.2584611930.