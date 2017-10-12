Smith County: DPS reported to be in foot chase with suspect, vehicle reported stolen

DPS is reportedly in pursuit of a suspect on foot in Smith County.

The foot chase is reported to be going on now at CR 2301, north of FM 850.

Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office says they are not responding and DPS is leading the case. However, the SCSO received a report that a foot pursuit is going on in the wooded area off FM 850.

Coslin tells KLTV that it appears the vehicle the suspect was traveling in was reported stolen.

One is reportedly already in custody.

KLTV has reached out to DPS for more information.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.