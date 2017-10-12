Appeals court clears way for NFL's 6-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott

The Associated Press is reporting that a federal appeals court has cleared the way for the NFL's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic case.

According to the AP, the court lifted an injunction Thursday that blocked a six-game suspension for the star, which cleared the way for the NFL's punishment.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted the league's emergency request and ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott's case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates.

