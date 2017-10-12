Probation revoked for former ETX teacher convicted of improper relationship

Probation has been revoked for an East Texas teacher who was convicted of having an improper relationship with a student.

Thursday, Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles approved revoking probation for Spencer Brewer, 26, of Gladewater.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Brewer violated the conditions of his probation by:

Failing to pay supervision fees for the month of October in 2016 and the months of April, July and September in 2017;

Leaving the state of Texas without permission from his probation officer

Being within 1,000 feet of a park, playground, swimming pool or any other place children are known to gather.

The defendant told his probation officer he had been playing on a softball team called, "Ballin On A Budget," for the past two years at Hinsley Park. The judicial records show that was without the approval of the court.

In May 2014, Brewer was arrested on a warrant for the second-degree felony offense stemming from an improper relationship with a juvenile during his employment at Sabine Independent School District.



KLTV spoke with a school board member after the arrest; the board member said Brewer worked as a student teacher and as a substitute for the agriculture department.

Spencer pleaded guilty of the charge in June of 2016 and accepted a five-year sentence of deferred adjudication.

RELATED: East Texas teacher indicted for improper relationship with student



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.