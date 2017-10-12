Police asking for help finding suspect who shot dog with arrow in Longview

(Warning: Images are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.)

Longview Police Department and Animal Services are looking for information about the person who shot a dog with an arrow and inflicted him with other forms of abuse.

On Thursday afternoon, police were called to the area near Rawley Court and Glover Drive, where they found a dog who had been shot with an arrow, and still had the arrow protruding from his back. He was still alive.

Police posted the following information:

Longview Animal Services and Longview Police are currently investigating a case of animal cruelty.

On October 12, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m., they were dispatched to the area near Rawley Court and Glover Drive. Animal Control officers located a dog that had been shot with an arrow but was still alive. They immediately took the dog to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center where he underwent emergency surgery to remove the 20" arrow that pierced his lungs.

The shelter medical staff also learned the dog had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun and had a pellet still inside his body. The vet was able to remove the arrow and the dog survived. Police and Animal Services are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them or call Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.