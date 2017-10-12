ETBU sends group to assist Hurricane Harvey victims

East Texas Baptist University helped to provide relief for Hurricane Harvey victims by sending more than 40 helpers to Southeast Texas.

ETBU partnered with First Baptist Church- Nederland, Texas Baptist Men, and Baptist Men of North Carolina in the disaster relief.

The helpers divided into three teams and served eleven different families in the region.

They served by removing sheetrock, flooring, interior wood, and personal possessions from affected homes. The group also offered spiritual support.

Though the group made a lot of progress, they still encountered complications, including attempting to remove mold. An inspector later declared that the house could not be restored.

"It was an eye-opening experience for all of us," ETBU Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Palmer expressed. "Each night, we held a debriefing session in order to help the students process what they witnessed. It was rewarding to hear students, who normally do not open up, share their perspective."

Before the trip, East Texas Baptist was lending a hand to Hurricane Harvey victims by collecting supplies and encouraging the community to donate nonperishable foods and basic supplies to those affected.

East Texas Baptist University says the university will continue to send out disaster relief teams in the coming months and years needed.

