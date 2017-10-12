VIDEO: Seniors show off moves to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Probation has been revoked for an East Texas teacher who was convicted of having an improper relationship with a student.More >>
Probation has been revoked for an East Texas teacher who was convicted of having an improper relationship with a student.More >>
DPS is reportedly in pursuit of a suspect on foot in Smith County.More >>
DPS is reportedly in pursuit of a suspect on foot in Smith County.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that a federal appeals court has cleared the way for the NFL's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic case. This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that a federal appeals court has cleared the way for the NFL's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic case. This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Longview Police Department and Animal Services are looking for information about the person who shot a dog with an arrow and inflicted him with other forms of abuse.More >>
Longview Police Department and Animal Services are looking for information about the person who shot a dog with an arrow and inflicted him with other forms of abuse.More >>