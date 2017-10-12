VIDEO: Seniors show off moves to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

You're never too old to cut loose on the dance floor - and a group of seniors proved that recently during a workout session.

Ever since Michael Jackson's mega-hit "Thriller" was released in 1982, groups have sought to perfect the "Thriller" routine.

A group of seniors recently tried their hand at it, mixing workout moves with the dance routine.

Instructor Crystal Crutcher Hill teaches workout classes at The Senior Circle and Arabella. Hill shared the video to her Facebook page last week with the caption, "It's October ... and you know what that means ... THRILLER!"

Hill said in her post that she routinely teaches the dance each year.

"I love Michael Jackson and I’ve always loved his Thriller video. So every October I feel compelled to teach the dance to whoever I can......watch out #dancingwiththestars I have the best dancers in the world ??"

Since it was posted, the video has received more than 532 views.

