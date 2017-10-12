Judge sets trial date for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder

The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, is charged with capital murder in the death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Kayla's body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is presiding over the hearing.

Zavala-Garcia's trial is scheduled for March 19, 2018.

Thursday morning, the State presented a forensic DNA testing update and an attorney for the State said they hope to have all testing complete in December.

Skeen said that during a Jan. 4 pre-trial hearing a decision will be made about when jury selection should begin.

The next pre-trial hearing is set for Nov. 8.

