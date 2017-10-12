LIVE UPDATES: Pre-trial hearing underway for suspect in Kayla Go - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

LIVE UPDATES: Pre-trial hearing underway for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records) Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Source: Family photo Source: Family photo
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, is charged with capital murder in the death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Kayla's body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

Mobile users click here to get updates from the hearing. 

Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is presiding over the hearing.

Zavala-Garcia's trial is scheduled for March 19, 2018.

Thursday morning, the State presented a forensic DNA testing update and an attorney for the State said they hope to have all testing complete in December.

Skeen said that during a Jan. 4 pre-trial hearing a decision will be made about when jury selection should begin.

The next pre-trial hearing is set for Nov. 8.

RELATED:
+Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case goes through first pre-trial hearing
+Pre-trial hearing for man accused of killing Kayla Gomez-Orozco rescheduled
+Judge approves motion to delay trial for man accused of killing Kayla Gomez-Orozco
+New date set in Kayla Gomez-Orozco capital murder trial, moved to February 2018

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • LIVE UPDATES: Pre-trial hearing underway for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder

    LIVE UPDATES: Pre-trial hearing underway for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:53:14 GMT
    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

    More >>

    The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Titus County: New details, identity of suspect released in active manhunt

    Titus County: New details, identity of suspect released in active manhunt

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:51:07 GMT

    Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County. 

    More >>

    Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County. 

    More >>

  • Trial for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia scheduled for 2018

    Trial for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia scheduled for 2018

    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.

    Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.

    More >>

    A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.

    Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly