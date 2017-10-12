Titus County: New details, identity of suspect released in active manhunt

The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.More >>
The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.More >>
Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County.More >>
Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County.More >>
A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.
Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.More >>
A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.
Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.More >>
Tyler police say more card skimmers have been located at a gas station in the city.More >>
Tyler police say more card skimmers have been located at a gas station in the city.More >>
6A John Tyler Longview Tyler Lee Lufkin 5A Hallsville Pine tree @ Greenville Marshall @ Mt. Pleasant Texas high @ Sulphur Springs Ennis @ Whitehouse Lindale @ Nacogdoches Jacksonville @ Corsicana 4A Van @ Brownsboro Kaufman @ Athens Kilgore @ Carthage Bullard @ Palestine Henderson Center @ Chapel Hill Ferris @ Canton Lincoln @ Emory Rains Dall...More >>
6A John Tyler Longview Tyler Lee Lufkin 5A Hallsville Pine tree @ Greenville Marshall @ Mt. Pleasant Texas high @ Sulphur Springs Ennis @ Whitehouse Lindale @ Nacogdoches Jacksonville @ Corsicana 4A Van @ Brownsboro Kaufman @ Athens Kilgore @ Carthage Bullard @ Palestine Henderson Center @ Chapel Hill Ferris @ Canton Lincoln @ Emory Rains Dall...More >>