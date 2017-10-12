Titus County: New details, identity of suspect released in active manhunt

An active manhunt is underway this morning after a chase began in Titus County.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Titus County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an Aggravated Assault on Private Road 1410.

Titus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were told by the victim that Stephen Coker was attempting to run her over with a truck. Coker drove a truck into the female victim's residence and then drove off into the wooded area near her house. Deputies attempted but were unable to apprehend Coker who fled into the woods.

It was found out later that Coker had stolen a vehicle in the area and the Mount Pleasant Police Department pursued the vehicle. Coker drove into a pasture and was able to elude police. Later, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in Red River County advising that Coker was at a location there.

Titus County Deputies traveled to the location where Coker ran into the woods. A search was conducted by Titus County Sheriff’s Office, Red River County Deputies, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

At this time, Coker is still at large and wanted. He was last seen in Red River County on County Road 1412.

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office currently has a warrant on Coker for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Several more warrants are expected soon. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office believes Coker to be a danger and urges anyone who sees him to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.