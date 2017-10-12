Week 7 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 7

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

6A

John Tyler – bye

Longview – bye

Tyler Lee – bye

Lufkin – bye

5A

Hallsville – bye

Pine tree @ Greenville

Marshall @ Mt. Pleasant

Texas high @ Sulphur Springs

Ennis @ Whitehouse

Lindale @ Nacogdoches 

Jacksonville @ Corsicana 

4A

Van @ Brownsboro

Kaufman @ Athens 

Kilgore @ Carthage

Bullard @ Palestine

Henderson – bye

Center @ Chapel Hill 

Ferris @ Canton

Lincoln @ Emory Rains

Dallas Roosevelt @ Wills Point

Pleasant Grove @ Gilmer

Spring Hill @ Gladewater 

Pittsburg @ Atlanta

Diboll @ Tatum

Huntington – Bye

Rusk @ Jasper 

3A

Quitman – Bye

Mt. Vernon @ Winnsboro

Farmersville @ Mineola

Grand Saline @ Commerce

Hughes Springs @ White Oak 

Red Water @ Sabine

New Boston @ Jefferson

Malakoff @ Eustace

Westwood @ Groesbeck

Elkhart @ Teague

Dekalb @ Daingerfield

Queen City @ New Diana

Hooks @ Ore City

Como Pickton @ Winona

Lone Oak @ Alba Golden

Edgewood @ Harmony

Arp @ Beckville

Troup – Bye

Harleton @ West Rusk 

Garrison @ Frankston

Newton @ Crockett

Hemphill @ Corrigan Camden

2A

Honey Grove @ Linden Kildare

Big Sandy @ Cross Roads

Union Grove @ Cayuga

Kerens @ Hawkins

Joaquin @ Alto 

Carlisle @ Cushing 

Shelbyville @ San Augustine 

Lovelady @ West Sabine

Deweyville @ Groveton

Overton @ Grapeland

Timpson @ Wortham

Mt. Enterprise @ Tenaha 

  • NewsMore>>

  • LIVE UPDATES: Pre-trial hearing underway for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder

    LIVE UPDATES: Pre-trial hearing underway for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:53:14 GMT
    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

    More >>

    The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Titus County: New details, identity of suspect released in active manhunt

    Titus County: New details, identity of suspect released in active manhunt

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:51:07 GMT

    Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County. 

    More >>

    Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County. 

    More >>

  • Trial for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia scheduled for 2018

    Trial for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia scheduled for 2018

    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.

    Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.

    More >>

    A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.

    Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly