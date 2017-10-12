6A
John Tyler – bye
Longview – bye
Tyler Lee – bye
Lufkin – bye
5A
Hallsville – bye
Pine tree @ Greenville
Marshall @ Mt. Pleasant
Texas high @ Sulphur Springs
Ennis @ Whitehouse
Lindale @ Nacogdoches
Jacksonville @ Corsicana
4A
Van @ Brownsboro
Kaufman @ Athens
Kilgore @ Carthage
Bullard @ Palestine
Henderson – bye
Center @ Chapel Hill
Ferris @ Canton
Lincoln @ Emory Rains
Dallas Roosevelt @ Wills Point
Pleasant Grove @ Gilmer
Spring Hill @ Gladewater
Pittsburg @ Atlanta
Diboll @ Tatum
Huntington – Bye
Rusk @ Jasper
3A
Quitman – Bye
Mt. Vernon @ Winnsboro
Farmersville @ Mineola
Grand Saline @ Commerce
Hughes Springs @ White Oak
Red Water @ Sabine
New Boston @ Jefferson
Malakoff @ Eustace
Westwood @ Groesbeck
Elkhart @ Teague
Dekalb @ Daingerfield
Queen City @ New Diana
Hooks @ Ore City
Como Pickton @ Winona
Lone Oak @ Alba Golden
Edgewood @ Harmony
Arp @ Beckville
Troup – Bye
Harleton @ West Rusk
Garrison @ Frankston
Newton @ Crockett
Hemphill @ Corrigan Camden
2A
Honey Grove @ Linden Kildare
Big Sandy @ Cross Roads
Union Grove @ Cayuga
Kerens @ Hawkins
Joaquin @ Alto
Carlisle @ Cushing
Shelbyville @ San Augustine
Lovelady @ West Sabine
Deweyville @ Groveton
Overton @ Grapeland
Timpson @ Wortham
Mt. Enterprise @ Tenaha
The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old Smith County girl is set to appear in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.More >>
Officials confirm a manhunt is underway in Titus County.More >>
A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.
Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.More >>
Tyler police say more card skimmers have been located at a gas station in the city.More >>
