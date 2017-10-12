A pre-trial hearing is underway for the man accused of abducting and killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder this past November after the body of Gomez-Orozco was discovered inside a water well outside his residence off Old Jacksonville Highway in southern Smith County.

Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case in April.