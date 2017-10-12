Thursday's Weather: Sunny and warmer. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another cool start with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s this morning. More sunshine today but a quick warm up with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. Not as cool this evening as temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 60s by tomorrow morning. Friday looks mostly sunny and very warm. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. Mostly sunny again Saturday and even warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday, but another cold front arrives by Sunday afternoon. Still warm Sunday with a few showers possible, then cooler air filters in behind the cold front just in time to start next week. Temperatures will be in the 50s again for Monday morning with afternoon highs in the 70s through midweek.

