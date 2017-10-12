Thursday's Weather: Sunny and warmer. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s

The Grand Saline Police Department has released a statement on the investigation and indictment of former Police Chief Justin Collins.More >>
Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 20 through Smith County after haz-mat crews cleared an overturned 18-wheeler.More >>
When you consider Steve Torrence has overcome cancer and a heart attack, the Kilgore native is already a winner. But, the drag racer is closing in on his first ever championship. With three events to go, Torrence currently leads the NHRA points standings thanks to eight victories in 2017.More >>
After putting up ridiculous numbers last Friday, Van's Garrett Moseley has received state wide recognition by being named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for week 6.More >>
Aspiring to become an Eagle Scout will no longer be exclusive to young men. Beginning in 2018 Cub Scouts, the kindergarten through fifth grade age group within the Boy Scouts of America will be open to girls.More >>
